Nayanthara plans to get married to Vignesh Shivan only after bagging a National Award?

While we are all waiting to hear the ‘good news’ from South star Nayanthara and Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan, reports about their marriage are coming up almost everyday with different speculations. While some state that they will get married after a puja ceremony at a Rahu temple, other speculations stated that they will get married once the COVID-19 situation is contained. Now, a new report has emerged stating that they will get married only after Nayanthara bags a National Award.

While there’s no official confirmation on this, we all were expecting that Nayanthara would bag the National Award for The Best Actress for her role in the film Aramm. Nayanthara played as a District Collector, who fought teeth and nail to save a child from a bore-well. However, to her fans, it came as a disappointment when she did not win the award. Well, we know that the lady superstar deserves the National Award and she will bag it for sure.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. She has an ensemble of films in her pipeline other than Mookuthi Amman. This includes Annaatthe, which has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh as other leading ladies. She also has in her kitty, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by her beau Vignesh Shivan. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, while Samnatha Akkineni will be seen as yet another female lead.

