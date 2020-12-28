Nayanthara to play the titular role in Susi Ganeshan's biopic on Rani Velu Nachiyar?

Nayanthara does not need any introduction. The lady superstar has delivered numerous hits in the course of her career. She has been basking in success after the release of her latest movie Mookuthi Amman that was rolled out on Disney+ Hotstar in November. The actress has some more projects lined up most of which will be released next year. Now, the latest buzz is that she is all set to feature in a historic movie. Yes, you heard it right.

Renowned filmmaker Susi Ganeshan will reportedly be making a biopic on Rani Velu Nachiyar. Now, reports suggest that Nayanthara will be roped in to play the titular role in the same. For the unversed, Rani Velu Nachiyar was a queen of the Sivaganga Estate between 1780 to 1790. She was the first-ever Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company back at that time. The brave queen is also termed as Veeramangai by certain people.

As for Nayanthara, she has already featured in historic movies earlier like that of Sye Raa Narasimhaa Reddy. As of now, the South actress already has some projects in her kitty and one of them is Annaatthe co-starring Rajinikanth. The action drama has been directed by Siva and also features Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. She will then feature in Netrikann produced by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from that, the actress has also been roped in for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that is directed by Vignesh again.

