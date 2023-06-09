Nayanthara poses with her twins Uyir and Ulag; Reveals their faces on her first anniversary with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the power couple of the South, are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Commemorating the special occasion, the filmmaker shared a few priceless pics of Nayanthara with their sons Ulag and Uyir. He also penned a note about their ups and downs during this one year as they also welcomed their twins via surrogacy.

In the photos, Nayanthara is a happy mom as she holds her babies in her arms and poses with a bright smile. Her babies are too cute for words. This is the first time the couple revealed their boys', Ulag and Uyir's faces ever since they welcomed them in October via surrogacy. In October, the filmmaker took to Instagram and announced embracing parenthood and welcoming twins into their. Ever since then, on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and others, they often shared pics with their twins without revealing their faces.

Vignesh's heartfelt note with the pictures reads, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (the proof of my life is you) 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams. The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”

Check out Nayanthara's photos with her twins Ulag and Uyir here:

Today, exactly a year ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in Mahabalipuram after dating for many years. The wedding affair is still remembered as stars like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and many others attended. The couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. Vignesh Shivan, who is never shy to flaunt love for his 'Thangamey' aka Nayanthara, penned a heartfelt note to wish her on wedding anniversary. It is indeed special as they are celebrating their first anniversary with their kids.

Late night, on Thursday, Vignesh had shared some happy throwback pictures with Nayanthara from their vacation in Europe and penned a note. A part of his note read, 'Happy First year marriage anniversary”! Theory of relativity is true! Love you Thangamey (gold)! Jus starting our life with all the love and blessings! Long way to go."

