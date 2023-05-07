Nayanthara poses with hubby Vignesh Shivan as she attends CSK vs MI match in Chennai; See PICS

Tamil film industry's famous couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted together in Chennai on Saturday, as they stepped out to attend the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. The actor-director couple was joined by some of the most popular celebs from the industry, including their close friend Anirudh Ravichander. For the unversed, most of the Tamil cinema celebs are supporters of Chennai Super Kings and 'Thala' Dhoni and were seen cheering for the team during the match which was held at Chepauk Stadium.

Nayanthara poses with hubby Vignesh Shivan amidst the match

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan took to his official social media handles and shared a couple of lovely stills with his wife Nayanthara, which were clicked during the CSK vs MI match, which was held on Saturday. Nayanthara unleashed her goofy side as she posed for a selfie with her hubby dearest. The filmmaker, who shared the selife on his Instagram handle, captioned it with the kiss, red heard, and blessed emojis. Later, Vignesh Shivan also shared a candid picture, in which the couple is seen sharing a good laugh. " a sweet evening with #YenLove & the #YelloveArmy," the talented director captioned his second post.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's pictures with Nayanthara, below:

