Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth team up for new film 'The Test'; Motion Poster out

R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth have come together for an upcoming film titled The Test. Touted to be a sports drama, the film is directed by debutant Sasikanth. The makers unveiled the motion poster video and also announced that the shoot is in progress.

The motion poster video hints that The Test will be a sports drama that revolves around the game of cricket. In the video, one can hear, someone hitting a ball and thunderous whistles and cheers at a cricket stadium. The storyline has totally caught the audience's attention and has created a buzz among movie buffs. More details about the film will be announced in the coming days.

About The Test

According to the latest reports, Raashi Khanna has also been signed to play a key role in the project. The film is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandran and Sasikanth under Y Not Studios. This is the first time the trio are coming together and they are the best talents of the South. However, it is to be noted that The Test will also mark the third collaboration between Madhavan and Siddharth after Aayutha Ezhuthu and Rang De Basanti.

Upcoming films

Nayanthara will be next seen in Jawan, her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. Next up, she has a Tamil film titled Iraivan opposite Jayam Ravi. The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa.

R Madhavan announced his next film is a biopic of Miracle Man G D Naidu. bankrolled by Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, the first poster was released a few days ago. Punnagai Poo Gheetha is the female lead. On the other hand, Siddharth will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Luxurious mansions in four cities to a private jet, a sneak peek at Nayanthara's jaw-dropping net worth