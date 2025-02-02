Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth’s film Test on Cricket to SKIP theaters for director OTT release? Find out here

Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth have teamed up for their upcoming movie titled Test. The film has been gaining significant attention from fans, while the makers have remained tight-lipped about the project. However, recently, all three actors took to their social media handles to share a poster with the words "What's next on Netflix" written on it. This has sparked rumors that their movie might release on OTT instead of in theaters.

That's right! There are high chances that Test might release on Netflix as speculated from the social media posts made by the actors. All three stars mentioned that some surprises are coming our way on February 3.

R. Madhavan wrote, "Lights, camera, tudum - you’re not ready for what’s coming. Find out what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia, on 3 February," while Nayanthara penned, "Some surprises coming your way. Find out what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia, on 3 February."

On the other hand, Siddharth's post read, "Surprises coming your way. Get ready to press PLAY! See what’s #NextOnNetflixIndia on 3rd February!"

Soon after the posts were made, fans took to the comments to express their reactions. They were quick to guess that it could be a movie announcement and commented, "Test movie (with fire emojis)."

Take a look at their posts below:

Test is an upcoming Tamil sports drama movie directed by S. Sashikanth. He co-wrote the script with Suman Kumar and the film is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and Sashikanth under YNOT Studios. Apart from the three actors, Meera Jasmine is reportedly roped in to play a prominent role. This film marks Sashikanth’s directorial debut and Jasmine’s return to Tamil cinema after a 10-year hiatus.

Advertisement

The film was announced back in April 2023 and the shooting began sometime around the same month and wrapped up in January 2024. It was mainly shot in Bengaluru and Chennai. Shakthisree Gopalan composed the music, Viraj Singh Gohil worked on cinematography, and T. S. Suresh handled editing.

Are you excited to watch Nayanthara, R. Madhavan and Siddharth starrer Test? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.