Nayanthara radiates boss lady vibes as she dresses powerfully in a polka dot suit for a Women’s Day event

South Indian Cinema's most powerful and bold actress, Nayanthara is setting major fashion goals in her polka dot suit. The Lady Superstar of Kollywood industry attended Women's Day event and she looked gorgeous as ever. Nayanthara has done power dressing right as she radiates boss lady vibes in a polka dot suit that she paired with floral stilettos. She finished out her look with a high ponytail, minimal makeup and accessorised with hoops. She is giving perfect boss lady vibes and her photos from the event have surfaced on social media. We just can't get over her stunning look. What do you think?

On International Women's Day, Nayanthara was invited as the guest of honour. The stunner was invited by the IRS Association of Income Tax Department in Chennai. The stunning actress is known for being bold and straightforward. During an interview with Vogue, the Darbar star spoke about ruling the male-dominated film industry. She said, "Why should men have all the power all the time? The problem is that women don’t feel confident to be in a commanding role, to be able to say, this is what I want, and this is what I will do. It’s not a gender thing, ultimately—if I can listen to you, you should listen to me, too."

I am greatful to be born a womenLet’s Celebrate Women Power #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/RsenbfaFu0 — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) March 8, 2020

Women's day celebration by the IRS Association of Income Tax Department in Chennai. #InternationalWomenDay2020 pic.twitter.com/CFk55qhDl6 — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) March 8, 2020

On the Occasion of Women's Day, Nidhhi Agerwal tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyWomensDay2020 on this day I’d like to tell people to stop judging, everyone is on their own journey of learning & self discovery. Don’t make a momentary success or failure ones reality because it’s not. Enjoy the journey because god has a plan."

Wishing everyone a very #HappyWomensDay2020 on this day I’d like to tell people to stop judging, everyone is on their own journey of learning & self discovery. Don’t make a momentary success or failure ones reality because it’s not. Enjoy the journey because god has a plan — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) March 8, 2020

