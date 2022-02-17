Nayanthara to Rakul Preet and Tamannaah Bhatia: Take style notes on how to go bold with slit-cut skirts

Be it at the airport or attending an event, celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. South actresses like Nayanthara, Rakul, and a few others are known for taking their experimental streak to a new level every they step out. Talking specifically about slit-cut skirts, these stunners sure know how to make a bold statement look. This fashion piece adds undeniable charm to the look and is perfect for a date night.

Today, let's take a look at how Nayanthara, Rakul, and others add a touch of glam look to their style statement with slit-cut skirts. It's time to bring some heat to your holiday weekend and well, skirt is a powerful wardrobe staple.

Here's a quick lesson on how to style it the right way:

Tamannaah Bhatia:

A sequinned bralette and black thigh-high slit skirt is all you need to make heads turn. Tamannaah's fashion game is worth swooning over and we cannot wait to try this look of hers.

Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal opted for a little oversized multi-coloured box top in carpet print and sequins embroidery that she paired with a slit pencil skirt.

Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh's look in a thigh-slit cut skirt with bralette is an all-out sensual and powerful statement for a date night. A perfect outfit that hugs your curves and complements you in every way. Yay or Nay?

Shruti Haasan:

Shruti Haasan can never go wrong with black but her loyalty towards leather outfits and mini skirts is no less. Keeping it casual yet sexy at the same time, Shruti teamed her mini skirt and mesh crop top with a pair of shoes. Straight hair and an eye-grabbing neckpiece completed her look.

Nayanthara:

Keeping it stunning and comfy at the same time, Nayanthara flaunted her one leg in a slit cut skirt teamed with a plain high-neck top. She looked her absolute best in it.

