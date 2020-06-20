Nayanthara, Rana Daggubati & Thala Ajith’s throwback photo from Arrambam will take you on a nostalgic ride

In this throwback photo shared by Rana Daggubati, it can be seen that the actors had a fun time during the shooting of Arrambam.

One of the megahit films of Thala Ajith that had a huge impact on Kollywood fans is the actor’s cop drama Arrambam. The 2013 action thriller directed by Vishnuvardhan, had an ensemble of star cast including Rana Daggubati, Nayanthara, and Arya in the lead roles along with Thala Ajith. Produced by A Raghuram, the film had soundtrack composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the Om Prakash took care of the cinematography. The film was also released in Telugu as Aata Aarambham. In this throwback photo shared by Rana Daggubati from the film, it can be seen that the actors had a fun time while filming the movie. Take a look at Rana’s Instagram post of ‘Arrambam family’ below.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati recently made the headlines after she shared photos of his engagement ceremony with fiancée Miheeka Bajaj. He will be next seen in Tollywood film Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film will have cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani. According to media reports, Rana will play the role of a Naxalite in the film. He also has mythological drama, Hiranyakashipu in his kitty. The film will have Rana playing as the demon king Hiranya.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her kitty including Netrikann, Mookuthi Amman, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Annaatthe. Mookuthi Amman’s shooting was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed and the film is currently in post production stage. Annaatthe, which has Rajinikanth in the lead role, has three other heroines namely Meena, Khushbu Sundar and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as leading ladies along with Nayanthara. Her film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan also has Samantha Akkineni as yet another leading lady.

Thala Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the official Tamil remake of Bollywood movie Pink. He will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial Valimai. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film, while Pavel Navageethan of Vada Chennai fame announced on Twitter that he will be seen playing a key role. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

