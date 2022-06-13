Nayanthara reaches Kochi along with hubby Vignesh Shivan to spend time with her family; Airport PIC goes viral

After seeking blessings at Tirupati, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the newlyweds, reached Kochi to meet the actress' parents. were spotted at the Cochin airport in Kerala. The Viswasam actress's parents live in Cochin and hence the couple will be spending time with them for a few days.

In the pics, Nayanthara can be seen in orange ethnic dress, whereas Vignesh opted for all-black look as they got spotted at the airport. Pics of the couple being welcomed with flowers have also surfaced on social media.

For unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot yesterday at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others. According to reports, Gautam Menon shot their wedding film and an OTT platform has roped in the streaming rights for a whopping price.

Soon after the wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were caught in controversy for wearing slippers inside the premises of Tirupati temple and doing photoshoots. However, the couple sent an apology letter to the letter after receiving a legal notice from Temple authorities.

on June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met the media fraternity in Chennai and also had enjoy lunch with them. Nayanthara looked perfect as a new bride in yellow saree, bindi, sindoor and Mehendi. The couple looked super happy as they posed for pics with the media.

Also Read: Nayanthara looks beautiful as new bride in yellow saree & sindoor as she meets media with Vignesh Shivan; PICS