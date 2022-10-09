Nayanthara REACTS after GodFather's success; Thanks Chiranjeevi, calls Salman Khan's act 'explosive'

Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller, GodFather has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience ever since its release on 5th October. Nayanthara, who essays the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the movie, took to social media and penned an appreciation post, thanking fans for giving so much love to the film. She further said that it was a privilege to share screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi, and also thanked director Mohan Raja for providing her with such a role.

Her note went like this, "Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it. It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi Garu. I'd like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a layered and complex character and my director's belief in me made it possible to bring her to life. Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger."