Nayanthara REACTS to Siddharth’s latest movie Chithha; calls it his best film

Nayanthara has been active on her official Instagram handle ever since she made her debut on the platform this year. As the actress often shares her thoughts on Instagram, she now opened up about the Siddharth starrer Chithha..

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Nayanthara praised her next film Test’s co-star Siddharth calling it his best film ever. She said, “Chitha. One of the besttt films OF 2023 !!!! @worldofsiddharth this ur best ever. Director Arunkumar-what an incredible piece of art u have created. Sending a big hug to the entire cast n crew who made all of this possible for Arun n Sid.”

Nayanthara reacts to Siddharth’s Chithha

Along with praising Siddharth and director SU Arun Kumar, Nayanthara also went on to praise music composer Santhosh Narayanan for his song in the film called Unakku Thaan, which is sung by the composer himself and has been a trending song for quite some time now.

Chithha which translates to Uncle in Tamil follows the story of Eeswaran, a government employee from Palani who shares a special bond with his 9-year-old niece Sundari and is always protective of her. Due to some misunderstanding, he’s wrongfully accused and causes his niece to be kidnapped too. This later sets him off on a journey to find his niece and save her.

The film directed by SU Arun Kumar features Siddharth in the lead role with actors like Nimisha Sajayan (Tamil debut), Baby Sahasra Shree, Baby S Aafiyah Tasneem, Anjali Nair, and many more in key roles.

The film has songs composed by Santhosh Narayanan and Dhibu Ninan Thomas with Vishal Chandrashekhar crafting the background scores. The film’s cinematography and editing are fulfilled by Balaji Subramanyam and Suresh A Prasad.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema was seen this year in various films. The year initially marked her debut year in Hindi with the leading role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood movies this year and the second blockbuster movie for SRK after Pathaan.

Afterwards, Nayanthara was also seen in the rather forgettable film Iraivan starring Jayam Ravi in the leading role. The actress is next set to feature in films like Test with co-actors Siddharth and R Madhavan. She will also be seen in the film, Mannangatti Since 1960 as the central character and is also rumored of appearing in her husband Vignesh Shivan’s next film LIC (Love Insurance Corporation) starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

