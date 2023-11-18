Nayanthara receives heartwarming birthday wishes from Madhavan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan and more

Nayanthara, one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema today is celebrating her 39th birthday. The actress chose to spend the special day with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their adorable sons, Uyir and Ulag. Some of her industry friends extended their warm wishes to Nayanthara.

On the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday, several celebrities took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. Madhavan took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Nayanthara, writing, "Wish you a very, very happy birthday, and a fantastic year ahead, both for your sake and mine, my dear @nayanthara.. so very happy and elated to have you in our lives..."

Aditi Rao Hydari also wished Nayanthara on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday @nayanthara More power to you."

Shruti Haasan shared an old photo of herself and Nayanthara, captioning it, "Look what I found Happy happy birthday @nayanthara wishing you the best always! Have the best one ever and keep being the queen you are."

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram to share birthday wishes for Nayanthara, writing, "Happy Birthday Beautiful! Wishing you love and happiness always."

Manjima Mohan also shared birthday wishes for Nayanthara on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday Nayan maam! Have an awesome year ahead! Keep inspiring us."

Upcoming projects of Nayanthara

Nayanthara was last seen in the psychological thriller Iraivan, directed by I. Ahmed. The film featured Jayam Ravi in the lead role, alongside Rahul Bose, Narain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Charle, and many more. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film garnered praise for Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi's stellar performances.

Nayanthara recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, and many more.

Nayanthara's upcoming projects include Mannangatti since 1960 with Yogi Babu, Test with R Madhavan, Meera Jasmine, and others, and her 75th film, titled Annapoorani, scheduled for release on December 1st.

