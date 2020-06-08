Nayanthara rejects Bollywood film's remake: Did you know she refused to reprise Kangana Ranaut’s role?

Nayanthara knows how to balance the choices of her films very smartly but did you know she was approached to play the main role in the remake of Bollywood blockbuster, Queen?

Nayanthara is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar' for her phenomenal success in the industry. She is one of the actresses who has survived the male-dominated Tamil film industry for nearly two decades and still continues to. She is capable of giving a blockbuster even without a male star in the film. Nayanthara has had her share of flops but nothing stopped her from giving her best. Also, she knows how to balance the choices of her films very smartly. Did you know she was approached to play the main role in the remake of Bollywood blockbuster, Queen?

Well, several names had cropped up but Nayanthara was seen apt for the role played by in the original. Reportedly, Nayanthara had refused to be a part of the project and actor-producer Thyagarajan had procured the remake rights. The actress apparently reasoned that she had a long line-up of films to complete. Thyagarajan was planning to produce the film in Tamil and Telugu. Soon after, Nayanthara turned down the opportunity, Trisha Krishna was offered the same. However, she too rejected to be a part of the film due to date issues.

There were reports, Thyagarajan was ready to pay a big amount to bring Nayanthara onboard. Later, Tamannaah Bhatia was signed to play the lead role in the blockbuster remake.

Well, Kangana Ranaut's Queen has been remade in all four South Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the films are yet to release due to the CBFC issue.

Tamannaah Bhatia's version in Telugu is titled 'That's Mahalakshmi', the Malayalam version is titled 'Zam Zam' starring Manjima Mohan and the Kannada version is named 'Butterfly', starring Parul Yadav.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the South beauty will be seen in RJ Balaji's film, Mookuthi Amman. For the first time, Nayanthara will be sharing the screenspace with Samantha Akkineni in their upcoming film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

