Nayanthara reveals belief: Characters trump actor's face value; says 'times are changing'

Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the top actors in the country at the moment, with films like Kolamaavu Kokila, Bigil, Gold, and many more. Recently, the Lady Superstar also made her entry into Bollywood, starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster hit, Jawan, helmed by Atlee.

Nayanthara says times are changing

The Darbar actress is known to break these social norms, repeatedly portraying strong characters over the course of her career which spans more than two decades. In a recent interview with Elle India Magazine, Nayanthara revealed that she believed times were changing for the better, and that today’s audience focus more on the character, and what the women play, rather than just judging by the face value. She also revealed that she believes people should love their best self.

Nayanthara said to Elle India Magazine:

“I think times are changing. People are fond of characters and what women play instead of judging actors at face value. I’m always for people accepting and loving themselves. Loving their best selves.”

On the professional front

Nayanthara recently made her bollywood debut with Atlee’s film Jawan. The film boasted an ensemble cast including King Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and more. The film was bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, and the music for the film was produced by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Jawan, the Gold actress was a part of I. Ahmed’s latest film Iraivan, which also featured Jayam Ravi in the lead role. The film hit the big screens on 28th September. Although the film received mixed reviews, the actors have been praised for their performance in the film.

