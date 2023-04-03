Nayanthara reveals full names of her twin boys; Vignesh Shivan shares adorable family pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in Kollywood. The couple, who welcomed twin boys through surrogacy last year, have announced the full names of their babies. The actress revealed the middle and last names of the twins, Uyir Rudroni N Shivan, Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.

Recently, Nayanthara attended an award function in Chennai and revealed the full names of her twin boys. When she asked about the full names of her twins, with excitement, the actress said on stage, “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.”

The video is currently going viral on the internet. Well, now, Vignesh Shivan shared a few family pics amid a breathtaking sunset and revealed their babies on Instagram. He also shared what N stands for in the name. The director wrote, #Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan,#Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names :) our blessings and happiness #Blessed."

In the pics, the Connect actress is seen holding her boys in arms as they enjoy watching the sunset from a window.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's marriage and parenthood

On June 9, 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram after many years of dating. The couple fell in love on sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and dated for more than 5 years. The wedding was attended by family members and friends from the film industry like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

After four months of the wedding, the couple announced they embraced parenthood and welcomed twin boys Uyir and Ulag via surrogacy. In October, Vignesh Shivan shared two beautiful photos of them kissing their newborns' tiny feet and announced welcoming twins. Ever since then, on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and others, they often shared pics with their twins without revealing their faces. The couple recently also made their first public appearance with their babies as they got clicked at Mumbai airport.