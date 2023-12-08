Nayanthara reveals she does NOT want to be called ‘Lady Superstar'; check out video

Following the success of her 75th film, the female-centric Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, Nayanthara has been receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. However, the Raja Rani movie actress has playfully downplayed the title ‘Lady Superstar’ bestowed upon her during a recent interview promotion.

Responding to the interviewer's address, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie actress laughingly remarked, "Please don't call me Lady Superstar. Whenever someone says it, I feel like they're actually scolding me!" Her lighthearted response elicited laughter from everyone present at the interview.

Despite the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan movie actress saying she is not a Lady Superstar, the Jawan movie actress has made a mark for herself in fans' hearts and in the industry, which has named her the Lady Superstar of the industry.

Check out the video Tweet of Nayanthara below

In the same interview, the Mookuthi Amman star expressed her deep gratitude towards cinema for shaping her life and career. "Everything I have today, be it fame, fortune, or respect, has been bestowed upon me by cinema," she stated, highlighting the profound impact the film industry has had on her journey.

Check out the video Tweet of Nayanthara below

More about Nayanthara’s Annapoorani

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, tells the story of a young woman with a passion for food. Raised in a conservative Brahmin household where meat consumption is taboo, Annapoorani dreams of becoming a world-renowned chef. Despite societal expectations, she secretly pursues her dream by enrolling in a Hotel Management college while telling her family she is studying for an MBA. The film chronicles her journey and the obstacles she must overcome to achieve culinary success.

Advertisement

Check out the Nayanthara’s Annapoorani movie trailer below

Starring Nayanthara in the title role, the film boasts a talented cast including Jai, Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravi Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Sachu, Renuka, and Suresh Chakravarthy. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and produced by Zee Studios, the film features music and background score by S Thaman, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Praveen Antony.

ALSO READ: Mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house: Priyanka and Shobha Shetty at risk?