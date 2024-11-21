Nayanthara reveals why she ditched Christian attire for her wedding; opens up on converting to Hindu

Nayanthara has been rocking the headlines since her documentary movie Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale hit the streaming platform Netflix. In the same documentary, the actress revealed her decision to have a Hindu-style wedding with Vignesh Shivan after converting from Christianity.

The actress shared her wish to have a Hindu-style wedding despite being born Christian and having Christian parents. Nayanthara said, “Because I am a born Christian, my mom always wanted to see me in that Christian attire, the wedding gown and all. However, since I have become a Hindu, we have to do a Hindu wedding.”

Additionally, the actress also decided to have her wedding in a Hindu style that mixes with a touch of English, making it have aspects of both Hindu and Christian weddings.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married to each other back in 2022 after dating for several years. According to News18, the duo were initially set to marry at the Tirupati temple but could not make it due to last-minute logistical reasons.

This led to the duo getting married in Mahabalipuram, on the same date they initially had planned. After clocking in two years of their marriage and sharing twins, the couple’s wedding visuals and more aspects of her life have been unveiled with the documentary.

Interestingly, Nayanthara’s documentary had been caught up in copyright infringement accusations, leading to a public squab between her and Dhanush. For those unaware, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had worked together on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by the Captain Miller actor.

In need of using the BTS footage from the film in her documentary, the actress had apparently sought an NOC from Dhanush, which the latter denied. Despite not having a No Objection Certificate, the footage from the film was used in her documentary, which led to the actor filing a lawsuit against her and asking for compensation of Rs 10 crore.

All this led to Nayanthara penning an open letter against the actor with polarizing reactions from the netizens and people in the industry. Furthermore, the actress also recently published a thank-you letter to every production company owner who had lent her an NOC for the documentary, including Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan.

