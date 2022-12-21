Nayanthara reveals why she stopped attending promotional events: Heroines not given importance

When asked how she felt about her two decades of journey in cinema, Nayanthara said, “It feels great. Sometimes when I think about it, I can’t believe that I have completed 20 years. But there were many phases of life in those twenty years which have all been very, very nice.”

Lady Superstar Nayanthara 's upcoming horror film Connect is all set to release. As part of promotions, the actress interacted in interviews and spoke about major things, from marriage, motherhood, and her journey in the film industry to inequality. She also shared about her pathbreaking achievements as she is set to complete 20 years in the film industry as an actress.

She further added, “I was too young; I was 18 when I started working in cinema. I just went with the flow. After a point, I pointed to achieve certain things. When we speak about films and the film industry, my desire was that my name should also be etched in its history. I think that desire was fulfilled by God. And I think that’s a big achievement."

Nayanthara on inequality for women in film industry

Nayanthara also revealed that she had strong dreams about achieving certain goals in the male-dominated industry. The Lady Superstar, who is known for many blockbuster women-centric films said, “When I started the second decade, I had some dreams. There were no women-centric films and women were not given importance at that time. I used to wonder why heroines were not given any importance. Even if we attend an audio function, they’ll make us stand in some corner. This is the reason why I stopped attending such events. I feel women should be treated equally (in the film industry) as male stars, and, if not equally, at least given importance."

About Connect

Backed by Vignesh Shivan, under his home banner Rowdy Picture, the cast includes Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Haniya Nafisa in key roles, along with others. The venture marks Anupam Kher's comeback to Kollywood after a long gap. For those who don't know, the Lady Superstar previously worked with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan in the 2015 horror thriller Maya. Connect is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 22nd December this year.

