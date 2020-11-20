Nayanthara rings in her birthday on Nizhal sets; See PICS of the Lady Superstar cutting cake with cast & crew

In the photos, Nayanthara was seen cutting her cake and sharing it with the cast and crew of the Mollywood film Nizhal.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara celebrated her birthday on November 18 and Twitter was filled with birthday wishes for the actress. Now, photos of Nayanthara celebrating her birthday on the sets of her upcoming Mollywood film have surfaced online. In the photos, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake and sharing it with the cast and crew. Yesterday, Vignesh Shivan shared photos of her birthday celebration from her home organised by her family. Sharing them, he stated that he missed being with her on the special day.

On her birthday, Nayanthara’s first look poster was released by the makers. In the poster, Nayantara looks stunningly radiant. Directed by State Award-winning editor turned filmmaker Appu Bhattathiri, the film is currently being shot in Ernakulam. It also has Kunchacko Boban playing the male lead. Touted to be a thriller, the film is being jointly produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. It should be noted that Kunchacko and Nayanthara are working together after a gap of 12 years.

See the photos here:

The unit members of #Nizhal celebrates #Nayanthara 's birthday on the sets, in Kochi MORE- https://t.co/I3Xm5G2K03 pic.twitter.com/mV4F5GQfjm — sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) November 20, 2020

They had shared screen space for a song, in the multi-starrer Twenty 20. Apart from Nayanthara and Kunchacko, Nizhal also has a child artiste playing a key role. Meanwhile, the Lady Superstar also has in her kitty, a line up of films. She was last seen in Mookuthi Amman by RJ Balaji. The devotional drama had a direct release on OTT platforms. The teaser of her upcoming film Netrikann was also released on her birthday.

