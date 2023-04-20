Nayanthara roped in as the female lead in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film KH234?

Kamal Haasan announced his next with director Mani Ratnam, which is tentatively titled KH234. The duo are teaming up after 35 years and the expectations are sky-high. Now, as per the latest update about the film, Nayanthara is being considered for the role of the female lead in the film. However, an official confirmation regarding it is not yet announced.

According to reports, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is roped in to play the female lead opposite Kamal Haasan in the film. If the reports are anything believed then, the yet-to-be-titled film will mark the actress's first collab with Vikram actor. They have never worked together till now.

Earlier, several reports also stated that Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. While Nayanthara has not worked with Kamal Haasan yet, Trisha worked with him on three movies Manmadhan Ambu and 'Thoongavanam'. The actress is currently also part of Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan 2. So, as of now, there's no clarity, on who is on board as the female lead or if both are. The makers are expected to announce in the coming months.



Mani Ratnam has worked with Kamal Haasan for only one film 'Nayakan' but the classic 1987 action drama is still fresh in the minds of the audience. AR Rahman will score music for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's films and will be backed by the Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin.



Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in Jawan, her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. Next up, she has a Tamil film titled Iraivan opposite Jayam Ravi. The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa.

