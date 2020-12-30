Nayanthara rubbishes rumours of featuring in a period drama based on Velu Nachiyar’s life

Nayanthara's team issued a statement where they have mentioned that the Lady Superstar is not a part of the period drma based on Velu Nachiyar's life.

A couple of days back, it was reported that Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen in a key role in a period drama which will be based on the life of Queen Velu Nachiyar. Now, Nayanthara’s team has issued a statement where they have mentioned that the actress has not signed to feature in such a film. They stated that the rumour was baseless and urged people not to believe in it. After speculations claiming that Nayanthara will be seen as Nachiyar, this statement has now given a much needed clarity.

The statement read, “Certain news stating that Ms. Nayanthara is a part of period film based on the life of Queen Velu Nachiyar has been circulating in some sections of the media. Ms Nayanthara categorically denies such a movie. This is a baseless rumour.” As soon as the statement came up, it has been making the rounds on social media. Though this statement has now given a clarity, it has come as a disappointment to the fans of Lady Superstar, who were waiting to see her in the powerful avatar.

See the statement here:

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was busy in the shooting process of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Other than Annaatthe, she also has in her kitty, a Mollywood film titled Nizhal. It was announced recently that she will be sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in his upcoming film Pattu directed by Alphonse Putheren. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

