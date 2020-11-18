Nayanthara’s Birthday Special: Makers of Netrikann RELEASE special poster ahead of teaser release

Directed by Milind Rau, Netrikann is produced by Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures and it has Nayanthara as the lead actor.

It was announced yesterday that the makers of Netrikann will release the teaser today to mark Nayanthara’s birthday. Ahead of the teaser release, the makers have given a little treat to the fans of Nayanthara by releasing a special poster of the lady superstar. In the poster, Nayanthara can be seen walking with the help of a dog. She was seen in a lavender kurta and matching pants. Releasing the poster, the makers have increased the anticipation of fans.

Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one. This film will mark Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s title poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval.

May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy #NetriKannTeaser from Tomorrow

At 9:09 am#Nayanthara #HappyBirthdayNayanthara pic.twitter.com/XlRJNtCzju — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2020

Earlier last month, Vignesh Shivan revealed that popular actor Ajmal will be seen playing a key role in the film. Releasing a special poster on the actor’s birthday, Vignesh Shivan revealed the news. Talking about the film, the makers had earlier revealed that Netrikann will be high on action and it will be a nail-biting thriller. Other than this, Nayanthara also has in her kitty, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal by Vignesh Shivan, where she will be sharing the screen space with Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Annaatthe with Rajinikanth.

