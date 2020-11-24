Nayanthara’s BTS PHOTO with Nizhal co star Kunchacko and his family is too adorable to miss

In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen with Kunchacko's family, holding his child. Directed by State Award-winning editor turned filmmaker Appu Bhattathiri, Nizhal is touted to be a thriller.

A while back, Nayanthara’s photo from her birthday celebrations on the sets of her upcoming film Nizhal were seen online. Now, a new photo of Nayanthara has surfaced, where she is seen with the family of Nizhal’s male lead Kunchacko. In the adorable photo, Nayanthara is seen with his wife and their kid. The Lady Superstar looks radiant in the photo, as she is seen holding the baby. As soon as the photo came on online, fans took to the comments section and showered praises.

On her birthday, Nayanthara’s first look poster for the film was released by the makers. Directed by State Award-winning editor turned filmmaker Appu Bhattathiri, hearsay has that the film is currently being shot in Ernakulam. Touted to be a thriller, the film is being jointly produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose. It should be noted that Kunchacko and Nayanthara are working together after a gap of 12 years after sharing the screen space in the film Twenty 20.

The multi-starrer had Nayanthara’s special appearance in a song. Apart from Nayanthara and Kunchacko, Nizhal also has a child artiste playing a key role. Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her pipeline including Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Annaatthe. While Netrikann’s makers released the teaser on her birthday, updates about the other two films are still awaited.

