Nayanthara’s first Tamil film was supposed to be Thotti Jaya with STR? Find out

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news, it is being reported that lady superstar Nayanthara’s first Kollywood film was supposed to be with STR aka Simbu in Thotti Jaya. However, he missed the opportunity to act in the film and it was eventually taken over by Mollywood star Gopika, who was a top female actor at that time. Nayanthara ended up making her debut Tamil film with Sarathkumar starrer Aiya. It is to be noted that her second Kollywood film wa with Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the superhit movie Chandramukhi.

ALSO READ | THROWBACK: Nayanthara pulling a kid's cheeks and playing with her in Azerbaijan is beyond adorable

Nayanthara and Simbu will forever be a hot topic for Kollywood fans. Even when they were dating, their pictures would be seen everywhere. After they broke up, it came as a shocker to the Kollywood fans, as they were waiting for the stars to announce their relationship officially. Currently, Nayanthara opened up that she is in relationship with Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan, who directed her re-entry film, Naanum Rowdy Thaan. Simbu, on the other hand, was in relationship with a couple of other celebrities including Hansika Motwani.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar. She has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. She will also be seen in Mookuthi Amman, which will be a religious film directed by RJ Balaji. Her film with Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Vignesh Shivan is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. STR, on the other hand, will be seen in Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu.

ALSO READ | When Nayanthara spoke about her break up with Prabhudheva and how it left her shattered