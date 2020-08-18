Nayanthara’s Imaikka Nodigal or Naanum Rowdy Dhaan: Which film of Lady Superstar is your favourite? COMMENT

Take this poll below and let us know which film of the lady superstar Nayanthara do you like the most.

Lady Superstar Nayantha is one of the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. Though she started her carrier in the Tamil entertainment industry with the film Aiya, the film that gave her a major breakthrough is her comeback film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan. While the film still remains the actress’s most favourite one to most of her fans, several love her thriller film Imaikka Nodigal, which had the lady superstar playing the role of a cop.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, Imaikka Nodigal had Nayanthara as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathy played a cameo role. It had Atharva in a key role. Nayanthara played the role of a single mom and a ruthless cop. She was on a mission to avenge those who were responsible for her husband’s death. The film had a powerful main antagonist, played by Anurag Kashyap. Imaikka Nodigal turned out to be a mega hit venture and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Nayanthara delivered a powerful performance in the film.

On the other hand, in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, she was seen as a woman with hearing disabilities. When she learns about her father’s death, she tries to avenge the same with the help of self-proclaimed ‘rowdies’. Vijay Sethupathy played the male lead and it had RJ Balaji in a crucial. Radhakrishnan Parthiban was seen as the film’s main antagonist. Take this poll below and let us know which of these films do you like the most.

