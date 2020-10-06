Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman to be released on OTT platform on Ayudha Pooja?

This report comes after RJ Balaji announced that he has taken a break from compering IPL for 20 days to finish Mookuthi Amman's work.

Yesterday, RJ Balaji took to his Twitter space and announced that they have restarted the shooting of Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman. He revealed the news after fans questioned him the reason for taking a break from compering IPL in Tamil. Now, speculations have surfaced stating that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms on Ayudha Pooja day. While no official confirmation has been made on this yet, fans are going gaga over this report as it has been a while since Nayanthara’s fans saw her on the big screens.

Sharing the news about restarting the shooting of Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji wrote on Twitter, “Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary.!!! Blessed !!! I will be ‘coming back to cricket’ real soon!! And it’s time for Mookuthi Amman”. A while back, it was reported that the makers are eyeing to release the film directly on television on a special day.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal’s Wedding Announcement: Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani send heartfelt congratulatory wishes

The original plan of the makers was to release the film on the big screens on May 1. However, the pandemic situation made it impossible for the same. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman will have RJ Balaji playing a key role. While initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that the film will be a full-fledged devotional film, which will be a treat for the ‘90’s kids’.

Credits :Galatta Media

Share your comment ×