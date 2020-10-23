Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman gets a direct release on OTT platform; Release date REVEALED

Mookuthi Amman's director RJ Balaji took to his Twitter space and announced that the Nayanthara starrer will get a direct release on OTT platform.

Putting an end to all the speculations mounting on the digital release of Mookuthi Amman by lady superstar Nayanthara, RJ Balaji has now revealed on his Twitter space that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform on this year’s Diwali. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. It was earlier speculated that the film will be released on OTT platform directly on Vijayadasami or Saraswathi Pooja day. This news has come as an exciting one to the fans of Nayanthara.

Taking to his Twitter account, RJ Balaji shared a photo with Nayanthara in the avatar of Mookuthi Amman and revealed the news. He wrote, “Mookuthi Amman is coming to your home this Diwali exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar”. A while ago, he announced that the film’s songs will be released soon. A couple of weeks back, RJ Balaji took to his Twitter space and announced that he has resumed with the film’s shooting after it was put on a halt due to COVID 19.

See his Tweet here:

Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. Initially, it was speculated that the film will be a satire one, but RJ Balaji cleared the air saying that it will be a devotional drama. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown.

