Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Makers come up with an IMPORTANT official update; Read on

RJ Balaji took to his Twitter space and announced that the songs of his upcoming directorial venture Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara will be released soon.

In what looks like an interesting piece of news, the makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming film Mookuthi Amman have revealed that they will release the songs soon. Think Music has acquired the audio rights and they have announced that they will release the songs. Sharing a photo of Nayantharra in the avatar of Mookuthi Amman, along with RJ Balaji, the makers have revealed the news. Well, this is undoubtedly a happy piece of news to the fans who are desperately waiting for updates.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform. Some reports suggested that the makers have plans to release the film on Television during Navrathri. However, the makers have not yet announced anything regarding its release. The original plan of the makers was to release the film on the big screens on May 1. However, the pandemic situation made it impossible for the same. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman will have RJ Balaji playing a key role.

Always happy to be associated with Think Music .! Thank you for being with us https://t.co/s1bVRJikRz — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) October 23, 2020

While initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that the film will be a full-fledged devotional film, which will be a treat for the ‘90’s kids’. Meanwhile, Nayanthara as a lineup of movies in her pipeline other than this. She has Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Her first look for the film Netrikann was released yesterday and it received positive response.

