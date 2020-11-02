Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Makers RELEASE first single track Aadi Kuththu by LR Eswari; Watch video

Taking to his social media space, RJ Bajali released the video of Mookuthi Amman's first single track titled Aadi Kuththu.

At a time when we all are waiting for the release of Nayanthara’s upcoming devotional drama Mookuthi Amman, the makers have now released the first single track of the film. Titled Aadi Kuththu, the song is sung by legendary singer LR Eswari, who is well known for her devotional songs on goddesses. The song starts with Nayanthara grinning as LR Eswari starts the song with her signature tone. People in a temple can be seen getting ecstatic and dance as the song goes on.

Aadi Kuthu was composed, arranged and produced by Girishh Gopalkrishnan and sung by LR Eswari with lyrics by Pa. Vijay. Written and directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman is stars Nayanthara and RJ Balaji in lead roles. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his banner Vels Films International, Mookuthi Amman also features Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, Mouli, Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles. Girishh Gopalkrishnan has scored the music of the film, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 14th November on Diwali.

Watch the video here:

On October 26, the makers released the trailer of Mookuthi Amman, which received a tremendous positive response by the fans and audience. Initially, it was speculated that the film will be a satire one, but RJ Balaji cleared the air saying that it will be a devotional drama. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown.

Credits :YouTube

