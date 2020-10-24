Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Makers to RELEASE trailer tomorrow; Mahesh Babu to unveil the Telugu version

Taking to his Twitter space, the film's director RJ Balaji announced that the trailer will be released tomorrow while Mahesh Babu will unveil the trailer's Telugu version.

In what comes as an unexpected exciting piece of news, the makers of Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman are all set to unveil the film’s trailer tomorrow. While the time of trailer release has not been announced yet, the film’s director RJ Balaji has also revealed that Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will unveil the Telugu version of the trailer. Titled Ammoru Thalli, the film’s Telugu version is a dubbed one. Yesterday, the makers revealed that the film will get a direct OTT release on Diwali.

Sharing the news, RJ Balaji wrote, “Ready for the trailer? Both #MookuthiAmman - Tamil and #AmmoruThalli - Telugu trailers will be launched tomorrow!!! @VelsFilmIntl @DisneyplusHSVIP and our entire team of #MookuthiAmman is elated that Prince Mahesh Babu sir will launch the trailer of #AmmoruThalli tomorrow .!!! @urstrulyMahesh”. Well, it indeed is exciting news and fans took to the comments section to congratulate RJ Bajali and team.

See his Tweet here:

Ready for the trailer !?!

Both #MookuthiAmman - Tamil and #AmmoruThalli - Telugu trailers will be launched tomorrow !!! @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/JJbxOXLuCQ — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) October 24, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Samantha Akkineni to take over Nagarjuna as a guest host?

While revealing the news, RJ Balaji also released an unseen poster of Nayanthara from the film. In the poster, Nayanthara can be seen relishing a royal feast on a huge banana leaf, while RJ Balaji can be seen sitting next to her with what looks like a piece of idly. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×