Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Makers of the RJ Balaji directorial release a sneak peek video; WATCH

In the sneak peek video, Nayanthara can be seen appearing as the goddess and scaring a fake godman away.

Ahead of the release of Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman, the makers of the devotional drama released a new sneak peek video. In the video, Manobala can be seen as a healer godman, who influences people with their weakness. He can be seen performing some infamous stunts to ‘cure’ people’s illness. In the end, Nayanthara can be seen appearing in the auditorium along with a little girl. After getting called by the healer on stage, she can be seen telling a bible verse to him and saying that she would make him burn in hell.

Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown. The film is all set to get a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali 2020. The film’s trailer was released on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

So far, the makers have released two video songs and both the songs are receiving positive reviews from fans. RJ Balaji said during an interview with Pinkvilla that the film will be a fun filled entertainer and fans will find it entertaining. About the film’s OTT release, RJ Balaji said that he was happy to keep up with the trends and release the film digitally though they made the film for theatrical release.

Watch the video here:

