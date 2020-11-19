Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: RJ Balaji CONFIRMS that he has plans for sequel

Talking during an interaction with his fans, Mookuthi Amman's director RJ Balaji stated that he has plans to make a sequel for the film.

Director RJ Balaji is currently basking the success of his latest release Mookuthi Amman. Having Nayanthara as the leading lady, the devotional drama had a direct release on OTT platform. After the film’s success, RJ Balaji had a live interaction with his fans where he replied to some of the queries of his fans. One of the fans asked him if he considers making a sequel for the film. RJ Balaji admitted that he has plans for a sequel, but he will give time for the story to develop.

He said, “There are a few secrets in the film that are like mysteries. Maybe, we will reveal it when we make a sequel for Mookuthi Amman. These days, people make sequels for movies that don’t even run. Mookuthi Amman has fortunately opened well and has got a good response from the audience, so, why not? We will definitely have a sequel to Mookuthi Amman.” Well, this news has indeed come as an exciting one to his and Nayanthara’s fans.

Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown. The film is all set to get a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali 2020. The film’s trailer was released on the occasion of Vijayadashami. About the film’s OTT release, RJ Balaji said that he was happy to keep up with the trends and release the film digitally though they made the film for theatrical release.

Credits :Galatta Media

