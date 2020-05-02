Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: RJ Balaji REVEALS details about the film’s release date

Nayanthara's upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman was supposed to be released on May 1, says the film's director RJ Baaji.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. While the makers revealed in January that the shooting has been wrapped up, it was expected that the film would be released soon. However, like all the other movies, the release of Mookuthi Amman was also postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Talking during a live show, the film’s director RJ Balaji stated that they were planning to release the film on May 1.

However, they could not release it as per the plan. He also stated that they have not yet finalised the revised release date. Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen playing a titular role in Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors in the last week of November. Actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil, will be making a cameo in Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors in the last week of November.

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'.

