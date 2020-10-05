  1. Home
Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: RJ Balaji REVEALS they have restarted the shooting schedule

This comes after fans of RJ Balaji bombarded his Twitter profile with questions as to why he took a break from compering the Indian Premier League.
RJ Balaji, who is directing Nayanthara’s upcoming film Mookuthi Amman, has been compering the Indian Premiere League in Star Sports Tamil. Yesterday, he announced that he will not be present for the next 20 days. While he did not reveal why he would not be there, he has now taken to Twitter to announce that the shooting for Mookuthi Amman is restarted. Sharing a photo of himself, RJ Balaji revealed the news on the social media space.

This comes after fans of the actor bombarded his Twitter profile with questions as to why he took the break. Some even speculated that he was self quarantining. This new tweet has provided clarity and it has made the fans of Nayanthara excited as photos from the sets are now expected. Sharing the news, RJ Balaji wrote, “Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary.!!! Blessed !!! I will be ‘coming back to cricket’ real soon!! And it’s time for Mookuthi Amman”.

See his Tweet here:

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'.

