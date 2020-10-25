Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Trailer of RJ Balaji’s devotional drama RELEASED

RJ Balaji took to his Twitter space and shared the trailer of his upcoming directorial venture titled Mookuthi Amman, which has Nayanthara in the lead role.

RJ Balaji’s upcoming directorial venture Mookuthi Amman had its trailer released today. The devotional drama is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. Having Nayanthara in the lead role, the film also stars RJ Bajali in a key role, while veteran actress Urvasi will be seen playing the role of RJ Balaji’s mother. With the trailer, it is understood that the film will be about the arrival of a goddess in a family with an agenda. Her goal is to abolish self-proclaimed godmen who are cheating people in the name of god.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and shared the trailer’s Telugu version. Sharing it, Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space, “Happy to release the trailer of @RJ_Balaji’s directorial debut #AmmoruThalli starring himself and Nayanthara, releasing this Wishing him and the entire team very best.” As soon as the trailers were released, audience, who were desperately waiting for the trailer, took to the comments section and expressed their excitement.

Yesterday, Balaji took to his social media space and announced that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown. It has been revealed by the makers that Mookuthi Amman will be released on Diwali on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

