Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman: Unseen photos from the sets of the RJ Balaji directorial go VIRAL

Shared by Nayanthara on her Twitter space, the photos show how beautiful Nayanthara looks in the avatar of 'Amman'.

Lady Superstar, Nayanthara took to her Twitter space and shared some unseen photos from the sets of her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they took over the internet and fans lauded how convincing Nayan looks for the 'Amman' role in the photos. The makers revealed in January that the shooting of the film was wrapped up. It was also expected that they will announce the release date soon. However, like all the other movies, the release of Mookuthi Amman was also postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the Central Government to contain the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

After the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to resume with the post-production work of films, makers of Mookuthi Amman have resumed with the film’s dubbing work. Talking during a live show, the film’s director RJ Balaji stated that they were planning to release the film on May 1. He also stated that they have not yet finalised the revised release date. It was revealed by the makers that Nayanthara will be seen playing a titular role in Mookuthi Amman.

The film went on floors in the last week of November. Actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil, will be making a cameo role in Mookuthi Amman. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film will have the former playing a key role. Initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'.

Credits :Twitter

