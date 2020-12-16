  1. Home
Nayanthara’s Netrikann director Milind Rau shares Tom Cruise’s outburst audio; Says he is absolutely right

Milind Rau took to his Twitter space and shared the audio clip of Tom Cruise and extended his support to the Mission Impossible actor.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2020 05:08 pm
Hollywood’s star Tom Cruise made the headlines on Tuesday after his audio from the sets of Mission Impossible 7 got leaked online. In the audio, he was seen yelling and screaming at the crew members for not taking COVID 19 protocols seriously. He also threatened to fire the crew members who don’t follow the protocols properly. The audio has been making the rounds on social media since morning and now Nayanthara’s Netrikann director Milind Rau took to his Twitter space and shared the audio while extending his support to the actor. 

Sharing the audio clip, Milind wrote, “Totally with Tom Cruise!! He's absolutely right!” In the audio, Tom Cruise got mad at the crew members and said, “Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired”. The audio was shared by The Sun and it has been making the sounds on social media ever since it surfaced online.

See his Tweet here:

The seventh Mission: Impossible was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the Coronavirus when it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy, in February. On the other hand, Milind Rau’s upcoming thriller marks Nayanthara’s 65th film. Vignesh Shivan is bankrolling the film under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. It was also revealed earlier that Netrikann has actor Ajmal in a key role and a special poster was released on the actor’s birthday.

Twitter

