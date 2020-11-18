Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Intense teaser of the Milind Rau directorial promises nail biting thriller

Directed by Milind Rau, Nayanthara's Netrikann is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures.

On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann have released the teaser of the film. With the teaser, it is clear that the film will be a nail-biting thriller. In the teaser what we see is Nayanthara, who is visually challenged, trying to catch hold of a serial killer. It is understood that she will use her other senses sharply to find the killer. The teaser starts with Nayanthara’s voice over, where she is narrating the story of a cunning wolf and innocent goats.

The teaser takes off instantly with some gruesome bloody shots. Yesterday after revealing the news of the teaser release, the makers released a special poster of Nayanthara, where a visually challenged Nayanthara was seen walking with the help of a dog. Sharing the poster, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy”

Watch the teaser here:

Netrikann is the 65th film of Nayanthara, and it is one of the highly anticipated films of the lady superstar. Vignesh Shivan is bankrolling the film under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s title poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. It was also revealed earlier that Netrikann has actor Ajmal in a key role, and a special poster was released on the actor’s birthday.

