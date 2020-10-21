Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Makers to REVEAL the first look poster tomorrow

Vignesh Shivan, who is producing Netrikann under his home banner, took to his social media space and revealed that the film's first look poster will be unveiled tomorrow.

Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one. This film will mark Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s title poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. Now, the makers have revealed that they will reveal the film’s first look poster tomorrow.

Taking to his Twitter space, Vignesh Shivan stated that his first production venture will have its first look poster released tomorrow. He stated that it made him happier as today marks the 5th year of his first directorial venture Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. He wrote, “Thanking God & the universe for all the goodness in life #Netrikann #FirstLookFromTomo #Nayanthara @Milind_Rau To announce this On this day feels special #5YearsOfNaanumRowdyDhaan Thank U @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial @wunderbarfilms #DhanushSir & my team”. It has been revealed that the makers will release the poster tomorrow at 6 pm.

Talking about the film, the makers had earlier revealed that Netrikann will be high on action and it will be a nail-biting thriller. Stating that Nayanthara’s role will be one of its kind, the makers said that she will have some stunning action sequences. In the title poster, the film’s title was written in Braille which made people wonder if Nayanthara will be seen as a visually challenged person in Netrikann.

