Nayanthara’s Netrikann: The Milind Rau directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform?

Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one.

A couple of days back, the makers of Nayanthara's upcoming film Netrikann released the first single titled Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, which turned out to be a hit. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers have decided to release the film directly on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. On Nayanthara's birthday, the makers released the teaser which, which further increased the anticipation of people. Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one.

This film will mark Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s title poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. It was also revealed earlier that Netrikann has actor Ajmal in a key role, and a special poster was released on the actor’s birthday.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Nayanthara has Kollywood film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni as yet another leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. The film’s shooting started a few months back and all the lead actors joined the sets in Hyderabad. Nayanthara also has in her kitty, a rural entertainer titled Annaatthe with Rajinikanth as the male lead. It was announced recently that she will be sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in his upcoming film Pattu directed by Alphonse Putheren.

