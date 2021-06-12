  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara’s Netrikann: The Milind Rau directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform?

Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one.
2954 reads Mumbai
Nayanthara’s Netrikann: The Milind Rau directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform? Nayanthara’s Netrikann: The Milind Rau directorial to get a direct release on OTT platform?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A couple of days back, the makers of Nayanthara’s upcoming film Netrikann released the first single titled Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, which turned out to be a hit. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers have decided to release the film directly on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. On Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers released the teaser which, which further increased the anticipation of people. Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one.

This film will mark Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s title poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media. The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. It was also revealed earlier that Netrikann has actor Ajmal in a key role, and a special poster was released on the actor’s birthday.

Also Read: Throwback: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan’s frame worthy photo is too good to miss

Meanwhile, apart from this, Nayanthara has Kollywood film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni as yet another leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. The film’s shooting started a few months back and all the lead actors joined the sets in Hyderabad. Nayanthara also has in her kitty, a rural entertainer titled Annaatthe with Rajinikanth as the male lead. It was announced recently that she will be sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in his upcoming film Pattu directed by Alphonse Putheren.

Credits :India Today

You may like these
Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum Song: Nayanthara starrer track from Netrikann is a much needed dose of positivity
Nayanthara's Netrikann: Vignesh Shivan shares an exciting update on film's first song Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum
Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on Nayanthara in sweetest way possible; Sends best wishes for Netrikann
Nayanthara’s Birthday Special: Makers of Netrikann RELEASE special poster ahead of teaser release
Netrikann makers all set to release the film's teaser on November 18 that marks Nayanthara's birthday
Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Vignesh Shivan RELEASES Ajmal’s first look for the film on his birthday
close