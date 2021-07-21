Nayanthara’s Netrikann to premiere on the OTT platform; An official release date to be announced soon

Nayanthara is often referred to as the lady Super Star of Tamil cinema and is one of the most sought after actresses in South Indian cinema. She is popularly known for women centric films which become superhit. Nayanthara is yet again back to entertain the audience with another women centric film titled Netrikann, directed by Milind Rau. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release. Due to the second wave of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to take the OTT route.

Nayanthara’s Netrikann is all set to release on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the actress from the movie to announce this. However, an official release date is yet to be announced. The official Twitter account of Disney+ Hotstar shared a new poster of Netrikann confirming that the film will be released directly on the OTT platform. Producer Vignesh Shivan shared the poster and wrote, "Happy & proud to be associated !!! Release date very very soon ." Take a look the post here:

happy & proud be associated !!! Release date very very soon https://t.co/o7H4bKn6gu — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) July 21, 2021

Netrikann is tipped to be based on the Korean film titled Blind. Reportedly, the streaming rights of the film were sold for whopping amount. This film also features Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan Pattambi and Saran in important roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Premam director, Alphonse Puthren in talks with Prithviraj, his next with Fahadh Faasil delayed

Apart from this, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has a Malayalam film titled Nizhal and Tamil film Annaatthe.