Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Vignesh Shivan RELEASES Ajmal’s first look for the film on his birthday

Vignesh Shivan took to his Twitter space and shared the first look photo of Ajmal from the upcoming film of Nayanthara titled Netrikann.

Actor Ajmal is one of the popular faces of Kollywood. Though he has only acted in a handful of movies, he has proved his talent in all of them and he is one of the most loves actors. Now, on his birthday, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan revealed that he will be seen playing a key role in the upcoming film Netrikann. He also shared the first look poster of Ajmal from the film. As soon as he shared the photo, fans took to the comments section and wished him a happy birthday.

Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Wishing the multifaceted, talented actor @ActorAjmalAmir a very happy birthday happy associating with U bro, God Bless”. Earlier last month, the makers revealed the first look poster of Nayanthara from the film. The intense first look received huge applaud from the fans and film critics. It is expected that the makers will come up with the release date soon.

See his post here:

Talking about the film, the makers had earlier revealed that Netrikann will be high on action and it will be a nail-biting thriller. Stating that Nayanthara’s role will be one of its kind, the makers said that she will have some stunning action sequences. In the title poster, the film’s title was written in Braille which made people wonder if Nayanthara will be seen as a visually challenged person in Netrikann.

