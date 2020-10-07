Nayanthara’s next to be an action film directed by Rambo Rajkumar's son Navakanth?

Navakanth, who has directed some short films, has been an associate for stunt choreography for some years. This film will mark his directorial debut if everything goes according to the plan.

We all know that Nayanthara’s collaboration with debut directors have worked out well so far. Now, if reports are anything to go by, the lady superstar will be acting in the directorial debut of Navakanth, who is the son of stunt choreographer Rambo Rajkumar. However, an official update on this is yet to be made. Apparently, the film will be a power packed action oriented flick, and we don’t know yet if Nayanthara will be seen as an action heroine in the film.

Meanwhile, she also has a line up of films in her kitty. Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. Reports suggest that the film will have a direct OTT release on Ayudha Pooja. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva directorial also starrs Keerthy Suresh, Kushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies. For the first time, she is collaborating with Samantha Akkineni for a film directed by her beau Vignesh Shivan.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. On the other hand, Navakanth has directed a bunch of short films. He has been an associate stunt choreographer for some films. If this report turns out to be true, this film will mark his directorial debut and it will grab the headlines and attention of people as it will have Nayanthara as the leading lady.

