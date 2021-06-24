Nayanthara’s next Kollywood flick to have Kiccha Sudeep as the main antagonist?

It was earlier reported that Nayanthara gave her nod to act in two films bankrolled by Fashion Studios.

It was reported recently that Nayanthara has signed to do two Tamil films with the production company, Fashion Studios. Now, a new piece of information has come up online, which states that the film will have Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the main antagonist. The actor became a household name in the K’town after the film Naan E, which had him playing the main antagonist. However, there is no update about his staring in the upcoming film of Nayanthara.

As of now, the South actress already has some projects in her kitty and one of them is Annaatthe co-starring Rajinikanth. The action drama has been directed by Siva and also features Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. She will then feature in Netrikann produced by Vignesh Shivan. Apart from that, the actress has also been roped in for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that is directed by Vignesh again.

She also has in her kitty, a psycho thriller titled Netrikann. A couple of days back, the makers of the upcoming film Netrikann released the first single titled Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, which turned out to be a hit. It was also recently reported that the makers have decided to release the film directly on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. On Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers released the teaser, which further increased the anticipation of people. Among the upcoming films of lady superstar Nayanthara, her 65th film Netrikann, produced by Vignesh Shivan is the highly anticipated one.

Credits :Indiaglitz

