Nayanthara’s team clarifies after trolls claimed there was no injection in her vaccination photo

Nayanthara's team also released a new photo from the hospital in a different angle where the injection can be seen.

Last night, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo while revealing that he got vaccinated for covid along with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Hours after the photos surfaced online, trolls started sharing the photo saying that the injection was nowhere to be found in the photo. Though a glimpse of the injection is seen in the photo, trolls claimed that she faked the photo. However, Nayanthara’s team have now issued a statement, where they have revealed that the syringe/injection is very much visible in the photo.

