Nayanthara’s then to now fashion evolution: Here’s how Lady Superstar has emerged as a style icon

There has been a major transformation in Nayanthara now and it is leaving her fans amazed with her style statements. From wearing sequins skirt to sporting her favourite polka dots, Nayanthara has become a style icon.

Nayanthara is one of the most successful actresses in the South Indian film industry. The stunner has won millions of hearts with her powerful onscreen persona. More than anything, Nayanthara has left her fans amazed by making her own space in the male-dominated industry and has rightly earned the tag of 'Lady Superstar'. She is capable of pulling the crown to the cinema halls without a male star in her films. She witnesses ups and downs in her career but despite that, she has managed to make her own space, which a very few actresses have been able to do in Tamil cinema history.

Besides being a phenomenal actress, Nayanthara is also known for her style statements. There is no denying her fashion tastes has only become better and better with each passing day. As we all know, fashion has become a major thing in cinema and has always been a space to look out for fans, paparazzi. With celebrities' fashion sensibility has evolved organically, thanks to the stylists, pressure to look best at the red carpet and much more. Be it onscreen or off-screen, actresses have become smart and evolved with time in terms of fashion. Nayanthara is one of the South actresses who is known for experimental makeup and back then, she drastically failed at it. Gone are the days when she used a lot of eye shadow and makeup on her face at the events.

There has been a major transformation in Nayanthara now and is leaving her fans amazed with her style statements. From wearing sequins skirt to sporting her favourite polka dots, Nayanthara has become a style icon. The stunner makes a statement even in a simple cotton saree at the awards show and the simplicity only proves her sense of fashion and makeup. Nayanthara has always managed to give a fresh twist to her every look and one can see in the photos below, the Bigil actress has only worked on her fashion for good!

Check out Nayanthara's then to now style transformation below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who rocked the bow headband better?

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Netrikann. The film will be produced by Vignesh Shivan and it is his first movie under his production banner.

She will also be seen in an upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni playing the lead roles. Vignesh Shivan will helm the project along with being the writer of the film.

Also Read: WATCH: When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed dinner night with their friends in the US

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×