Nayanthara’s Throwback Video: When the lady superstar spoke feminism like a boss in Velaikkaran

Nayanthara, who has always been an inspiration to many women, has spoken about feminism boldly in a scene in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Velaikkaran.

When it comes to talking about feminism and women rights openly, only a few actors have stood up and taken a stand. Nayanthara is one of those who firmly spoke on the delicate issues without any fear. In her movie Velaikkaran, in which she was seen romancing Sivakarthikeyan on screen, Nayanthara spoke about feminism and how she respects men who stand up for the rights of women. The video was a crucial part of the movie.

In the film, Nayanthara delivers the speech in a talk show, and the makers of the talk show edit her speech in a way that her speech was misunderstood as an arrogant pseudo-feminist speech and it goes against her. Nayanthara, in the video says, “Revolutionist Periyar was one of the first men to stand up for women. We women know our limits and we would never exploit our freedom. Though we can use our freedom for anything, we only use it to uplift each other. I will always salute men who stand up for women.”

Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran spoke about how capitalism is dangerous and how people should not go behind big brands. The film also spoke about adultery in the food industry and how the manufacturers of eatables are reluctant when it comes to following the government’s guidelines for adding chemicals in the food products. Sivakarthikeyan played the lead role. The film also had Prakash Raj, Sneha, RJ Balaji, Robo Shankar in supporting roles. Fahadh Faasil played the main antagonist.

