Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi to Allu Arjun: South actors who REJECTED these big films

Roles like Savitri from Mahanati and Arjun Reddy were not offered to Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda in the first place. Take a look at the actors who rejected big films.

Many blockbuster South films like Arjun Reddy and Mahanati which did wonders for their lead actors, were initially turned down by other A-listers before. Films are not only known for their storylines but also known for the strong performances and the roles played by the lead actors. Well, sometimes it is more about luck as well as roles like Savitri in Mahanati and Arjun Reddy were not offered to Keerthy Suresh and Vijay Deverakonda in the first place. Yes, you read that right!

Let's take a look at actors who rejected these big films:

1. Sai Pallavi rejected Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade: According to reports, Sai Pallavi was to play the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade. Reportedly, she was no comfortable with kissing scenes and eventually, the role went to Rashmika Mandanna. Director by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade released last year in July and it opened to mixed response and performed average at the box office.

2. Sharwanand was the first choice for Arjun Reddy: Vijay Deverakonda proved to be the perfect choice for that angry-man avatar in Arjun Reddy. But did you know the role was originally offered to Sharwanand? The actor even read the script and also liked the role but for some reason, things didn't materialize. Who according to you would have fit better for Arjun Reddy role? Vijay or Sharwanand?

3. Amala Paul rejected Mahanati: Initially, reports stated that Keerthy Suresh replaced Nithya Menen, who was the original choice for the role of Savitri in Mahanati. However, not Keerthy or Nithya but Amala Paul was the first choice for Mahanati. The actress had revealed about the same and confirmed that Mahanati was first offered to her but she rejected the project due to personal issues. "I was going through some personal issues then and that's why I couldn't do Mahanati. But it's true that I was the first one to be approached by Mahanati makers to play Savitri," Amala had revealed.

4. Nayanthara refused Chennai Express: Reportedly, Rohit Shetty had approached Nayanthara for a special song in ’s 2013 release Chennai Express. However, she refused the offer as she wasn't ready to make her Bollywood debut. A lot of reports also stated that she rejected the movie as the song was said to be choreographed by her ex-beau Prabhudheva.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda LOVES his Gucci sliders: All the times the actor showed how to sport it with any outfit

5. Allu Arjun rejected Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam first went to Allu Arjun but due to some reason, he refused to be a part of the project. Apparently, he was not ready to play a romantic role soon after action drama Sarrainodu.

Which was a surprising revelation for you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×