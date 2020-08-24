Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi or Samantha Akkineni: Who wore handloom saree better? VOTE NOW

While all the three top South actresses are great lovers of sarees, in the recent past, they have been spotted in exotic handloom sarees during occasions.

When it comes to handloom sarees, who but out top south actresses have slayed the look? Starting from Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi, many stars are being spotted in handloom sarees in the recent past. Before the lockdown was imposed, these actresses have even opted the six yards for award functions too. Lady superstar has often been spotted in cotton handloom sarees in most of her participation during award ceremonies. In the most recent one, where he opened up about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara was seen in a brown handloom saree with golden zari work.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni’s love for sarees is well known to us. Just one glance at her Instagram space is enough for people to know how much she loves sarees. To be particular, her recent photo from the post-wedding even of Rana Daggubati went viral. In the photo, she was seen in a green handloom saree and paired it with a blouse in a darker shade. Apart from this, Samantha has also slayed handloom sarees on several other occasions too.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna brightens up our feed in a pink tissue dress but her statement earrings steal the show

Sai Pallavi is known for taking part in occasions in simple and elegant sarees. While we have seen Sai Pallavi in different varieties of sarees in the film Premam, it is undeniable that the best ones are when she wore handloom sarees. Recently, her photo in a bright handloom saree made its way online and fans could not get enough of it.

Take this poll below and let us know which of these three top south stars wore the handloom saree better.

Share your comment ×